Gillette to provide family health insurance cover to barber community

Proctor & Gamble (P&G) owned grooming brand Gillette on Wednesday announced the launch of ‘Barber Parivar Suraksha Programme’ aimed at protecting and providing resources to the barber community and their families as they return to business.

As an extension to the Barber Suraksha Programme launched in June 2020, the campaign “Gillette Barber Parivar Suraksha Programme" is aimed at providing health insurance cover of ₹1 lakh to their families as well. The insurance cover seeks to provide barbers and their families the assurance to return to business during these tough times.

The company has also launched a brand campaign reminiscing about the quintessential experience of visiting a barber shop in India. The one-minute and thirty-second-long film is a black-and-white montage of customers getting their haircuts, shaves, and massages. The spot also highlights that often the local barber shop becomes a common joint for people to have socio-political discussions and share small moment of joy.

“Many of us, have been deeply affected by the pandemic. During these tough times, what matters most, is our family’s safety and Gillette’s Barber Parivar Suraksha Programme ensures that for the barber community," said Gillette’s grooming expert and celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim.

Since March 2020, the impact on business for the barber community has been tremendous, they have been struggling to keep business afloat. With businesses gradually reopening across states, the barber community is also returning to work, albeit with great caution as they are involved in a high-touch occupation posing a threat to safety.

In a bid to bring the community back to business, Gillette India along with its parent company Proctor & Gamble (P&G) has also extended their cooperation and contribution to the current vaccination efforts across the country, through a pledge of ₹50 crore.

The consumer-goods giants have also committed to vaccinating over 5,000 of their employees and their families, to help curb the spread of the pandemic.

