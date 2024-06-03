Gill’s Purported GameStop Options Could Net Him Millions

(Bloomberg) -- Keith Gill is sitting on what could be a massive payday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The meme-stock personality known by his handle Roaring Kitty was at one point early Monday sitting on paper gains north of $170 million, based on a screenshot posted under Gill’s DeepF— Value handle on a Reddit Inc. board. The unverified holdings suggest Gill owns 120,000 call options that would give him the right to buy 12 million GameStop Corp. shares for $20 each on or before June 21.

The shares closed at $23.14 Friday, but more than doubled in early Monday trading after the Reddit post Sunday evening. As of noon in New York, shares had pared some of those advances to trade for $30.05, shrinking the paper gain unless Gill made further trades in options or shares to lock in profit. Realizing the gain would not be easy, since Gill would need to first spend roughly $240 million to fully exercise the options, based on the $20 strike price.

While Gill’s holdings couldn’t be immediately verified, options data suggest it might well be accurate, assuming the calls were bought on an exchange and not via block trade outside of an official trading venue. Trading data between May 20 and May 31 saw open interest in GameStop’s June 21 $20 call contracts rising to above 140,000 as of Friday.

Individual trades over the past two weeks show there are several block trades for 5,000 contracts each, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Applying a so-called volume weighted average price, the price of $5.67 per contract — a total cost of around $68 million — gets very close to what Gill posted on Reddit. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Monday morning, the June 21 $20 calls had changed hands roughly 6,000 times.

Gill’s post also included an additional 5 million in shares, purchased for an average price of $21.27 each.

