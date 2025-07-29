‘Gives important details about Operation Sindoor’: PM Modi lauds Amit Shah's speech in Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Home Minister Amit Shah's Lok Sabha speech, highlighting its details on Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev.

In a post on the social media platform X, PM Modi wrote,“In this remarkable speech in the Lok Sabha, Home Minister Amit Shah Ji gives important details about Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev, which have played a vital role in eliminating cowardly terrorists. His address also focuses on our Government's efforts towards keeping our nation secure.”

Amit Shah's speech Shah said that the security forces, in a joint operation involving the Army, CRPF, and Jammu and Kashmir Police near Srinagar, have eliminated three of the terrorists responsible for the deadly Pahalgam terror attack.

During the special discussion on Operation Sindoor, Shah mentioned that the terrorists were killed during Operation Mahadev on Monday. The suspects identified are Suleman alias Faizal, Afghani, and Jibran.

"While Suleman was an A-category commander of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, Afghani was also an A-category Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist, Jibran too was a notorious and wanted terrorist. All these three terrorists involved in the killing of our citizens at Baisaran valley in Pahalgam have now been eliminated," he said.

Shah informed the House that security forces detained individuals assisting the terrorists.

"People who used to supply food, provide shelter to the terrorists were detained earlier. Once the bodies of these terrorists were brought to Srinagar, they were identified by those who were detained by our agencies," the Home Minister said.

The arms, M-9 and AK-47 rifles, recovered from the terrorists were transported to Chandigarh on Monday night via a special flight for analysis at the Central Forensic Science Laboratory.

Shah said that the forensic lab matched the empty cartridges found at Pahalgam and those after test-firing by the recovered guns. He added that the ballistic report is with him.

"Six forensic experts have confirmed to me on a video call this morning that these are the same bullets used in the Pahalgam attack," he said.

The home minister stated that security forces recovered Pakistani voter IDs belonging to two of the killed terrorists, along with chocolates made in Pakistan and the weapons.