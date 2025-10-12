Giving career advice to kids has never been harder

Coleman sees that as an AI-proof career path, especially since AI data centers need cooling. A forklift operator in Cincinnati, Coleman is trying to get his twin 11-year-old daughters interested in AI. Even though it will be a while before they need to decide what to do after high school, he wants them to get comfortable using the fast-evolving technology. He used an AI app to create a model of the solar system, since one daughter is interested in astronomy. He also uses Gemini Storybook to help the girls create characters and stories.