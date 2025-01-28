Global news wrap: DeepSeek’s rise, monetary policy announcements, Oscar nominees
SummarySeveral countries will announce their monetary policies in the coming weeks, including the US, the UK and India. Meanwhile, China’s AI start-up DeepSeek shook global stock markets, and the 2025 Oscar nominations were finally announced.
Every month, Mint’s Plain Facts section provides an update on key global data to thread together the biggest developments in the world that are worth paying attention to. The accompanying analysis and charts explain how each story is creating ripples on the global stage, where it is headed in the coming weeks, and whether it could affect India.
Monetary policy shifts