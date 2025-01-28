Global news wrap: DeepSeek’s rise, monetary policy announcements, Oscar nominees

He also threatened to impose tariffs on several countries including the US's top three trade partners – Canada, Mexico and China. Trump threatened to impose 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico, while his administration is planning to impose a 10% tariff on China. The US’s share of trade with China and Canada has declined significantly in the past few years, while trade with Mexico remains largely on an upward trajectory. Canada, Mexico and China account for 40% of the US’s total trade. While Trump’s tariff threats could impact these countries, the US may be affected, too, through higher prices of goods and retaliatory tariffs.