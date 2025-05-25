Global news wrap: Monetary policies, US-China truce, CATL’s debut
SummaryThe central banks of the US, UK, Japan, and India, among others, are scheduled to announce their monetary policy decisions next month. Meanwhile, the US and China have agreed to a 90-day pause on their escalating tariffs.
Every month, Mint’s Plain Facts section brings out an update on key global data to thread together the biggest developments in the world that are worth paying attention to. The accompanying analysis and charts explain how each story is creating ripples on the global stage, where it is headed in the coming weeks, and whether it can impact India.