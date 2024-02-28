Global news wrap: Recession bells, Nvidia’s rally, soaring mercury

1. Slowdown blues

Two G7 economies slipped into a technical recession (two successive quarters of decline in GDP growth) in the December-ended quarter. With a 3.3% decline on top of a 0.4% contraction in the September quarter, Japan has now lost its title of the world's third-biggest economy to Germany. The decline has reportedly been due to a fall in the value of the yen, which slumped over 18% against the dollar in 2022 and 2023. The UK also reported negative economic growth in both quarters of the second half of 2023—first 0.1%, and then 0.3%. However, the relatively modest magnitude of these contractions suggests that the UK might be experiencing stagflation rather than a full-fledged recession at this point. The downturn is not limited to these two economies alone. Israel, Finland, Germany, and Ireland also shrank in the December quarter. For Ireland, it was the fifth straight quarter of slowdown.