Microsoft global outage: IndiGo cancels nearly 200 flights; option to rebook or claim refund temporarily unavailable

Global IT Outage: IndiGo took to X to shared a list of flights which were cancelled on Friday (July 19) and Saturday (July 20).

Updated19 Jul 2024, 05:17 PM IST
Microsoft global outage: IndiGo Airline cancelled over 100 flights in July 19 and 20.
Microsoft global outage: IndiGo Airline cancelled over 100 flights in July 19 and 20.(REUTERS)

IndiGo cancelled over 200 flights following global IT outage that affected operation in India and abroad. The low-cost airline took to social media platform X to inform that "flights are cancelled due to the cascading effect of the worldwide travel system outage, beyond our control".

The airline added that the option to rebook or claim a refund is temporarily unavailable. It also shared a list of flights which were cancelled on Friday (July 19) and Saturday (July 20).

Click here to check the full list of IndiGo flights cancelled.

There were several other airlines which issued an advisory in the wake of the global outage, asking its passengers to check the flight status before heading to the airport. Many flights were delayed because the airlines are issuing boarding passes manually since the automatic system is down.

SpiceJet posted on X, “We are currently experiencing technical challenges with our service provider, affecting online services including booking, check-in, and manage booking functionalities. As a result, we have activated manual check-in and boarding processes across airports.”

“We kindly request passengers with upcoming travel plans to arrive at the airport earlier than usual to complete check-in at our counters. We sincerely regret for any inconvenience this may cause and assure you that our teams are diligently working with our service provider to resolve these issues promptly. Thank you for your patience and co-operation during this time,” SpiceJet added.

Air India too issued a customer advisory which read, "Airport travel systems across the world have been impacted due to a tech outage and this may affect your travel plan. If you are flying with us today, we request you to check the status of your flight before heading to the airport."

Meanwhile, Air India Express said, “Global digital infrastructure issues with cloud services are temporarily impacting operations across multiple airlines, airports and other businesses globally.”

"As a result, our website, reservation and airport check-in systems are also impacted. Please plan your travel and keep sufficient time in hand for airport procedures. We regret the inconvenience and appreciate your patience and understanding during this time," it added.

Massive IT outage

Airlines, banks, TV channels and other business across the globe were scrambling to deal with one of the biggest IT crashes in recent years on Friday, apparently caused by an update to an antivirus program.

Microsoft said in a technical update on its website that the problems began at 1900 GMT on Thursday, affecting users of its Azure cloud platform running cybersecurity software CrowdStrike Falcon.

"We recommend customers that are able to, to restore from a backup from before this time," the US software giant said.

CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz said on social media platform X that customers had been "impacted by a defect found in a single content update for Windows hosts". "The issue has been identified, isolated and a fix has been deployed," he said.

 

 

First Published:19 Jul 2024, 05:17 PM IST
