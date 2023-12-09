Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud said on Saturday that the global polarisation is marked by the rise of social media and "intolerance" among the communities. Speaking at the Jamnalal Bajaj Awards function on Friday in Mumbai, CJI Chandrachud said also said that India's pluralistic culture and "ability to " set it apart from many other countries which got independence during the same period but could not sustain democracy.

"Much of the polarisation which we see across the globalised world....the polarisation between right and left and the centre...the polarisation which we experience across the world and India is no exception, is also marked by the growth of social media, the sense of intolerance among communities, the short attention span which the younger generation has," Chandrachud said.

CJI Chandrachud said it was not an isolated phenomenon and free markets and technology produced it. The CJI said. "What is that sets India apart from so many nations across the world which became free with us around the same time, but were not able to sustain freedom as a way of life? Some may possibly say that we internalised democracy, we have internalised constitutional values. Others will say the strength of our nation lies in its pluralistic culture, the culture of inclusion, the culture of all encompassing humanity."

He said India survived through the tough time because of thecountry's ability to engage in dialogue. "Choosing a public service path often requires personal and professional sacrifice. Individuals may find themselves navigating a delicate balance where the demand of public duty clashes with the need of personal and career pursuits," the CJI said.

Judges confront injustice "face to face" and try to resolve it within the legal confines but they aso know the limitations of the law in crafting a just society, CJI Chandrachud said.

"The importance of law lies in its ability to create a framework where there is an organised discourse possible, as I said where we replace the power bullets with power of reason. But equally, there is justice beyond the law and for justice beyond law we need to fathom our own hearts and our own communities to tap the innate goodness in the individual," Chandrachud said.

"Because the law can be a source of immense good, but law can be a source of immense arbitrariness (too). It depends on who wields the law and what are the social conditions in which the law is wielded," he added.

