Global polarisation surges with rise of social media, intolerance among communities: CJI Chandrachud
CJI Chandrachud also said India, due to its pluralistic culture and the ability to ‘engage in dialogue’, stands out among nations that gained independence around the same time but were enable to sustain democracy.
Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud said on Saturday that the global polarisation is marked by the rise of social media and "intolerance" among the communities. Speaking at the Jamnalal Bajaj Awards function on Friday in Mumbai, CJI Chandrachud said also said that India's pluralistic culture and "ability to " set it apart from many other countries which got independence during the same period but could not sustain democracy.