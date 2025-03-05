Global South is driving climate agenda: Bhupender Yadav

The Global South is driving the climate agenda, and the world now looks at India as a leader, Union minister for environment, forest and climate change, Bhupender Yadav said on Wednesday.

In 2020 alone, India slashed its GHG (Green House Gases) emissions by 7.93%—a testament to its commitment to climate action—the minister said at the World Sustainable Development Summit 2025, organized by The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) on the theme 'partnerships for accelerating sustainable development and climate solutions.'

Advertisement

Underscoring the critical role of the Global South in the fight against climate change, the minister called for increased collaboration, ambition and action at the international level.

India has spearheaded transformative global initiatives, including the International Solar Alliance (ISA), the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) and Mission Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE), according to him.

Stressing the fight against climate change cannot be fragmented, Yadav said it was important to integrate climate action with the broader Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and called for strong global partnerships to address interconnected challenges such as poverty, inequality and environmental degradation.

Also Read | No more climate talk: DHS directive targets climate change initiatives

The minister called for reforms in global governance, urging the international community to place equity and justice at the heart of climate negotiations.

Advertisement

He called on developed countries to honour their financial and technological commitments, especially in fulfilling their obligations under the Paris Agreement. He also underscored the need for enhanced international cooperation in strengthening Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), ensuring they address both the challenges and opportunities of climate action.

The pressing need for increased climate adaptation finance was also highlighted. He referenced the UNEP Adaptation Gap Report, which highlights the urgent need to scale up adaptation efforts to cope with rising climate impacts. He called for more robust financial support for adaptation, ensuring that the most vulnerable regions are able to implement solutions that build resilience and safeguard livelihoods.

Also Read | Climate Change and AI's rising carbon footprint

Meanwhile he reiterated the need to confront the issue of speciesism, which, like racism, prioritizes human interests over the well-being of other species and ecosystems. The true sustainability can only be achieved when all forms of life are considered equally important and when environmental policies account for the protection and restoration of wildlife and biodiversity.