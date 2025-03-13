US President Donald Trump's push to impose tariff on trading partners may escalate a global trade war after he warned of imposing further tariffs on European Union goods, Reuters reported. On March 12, Donald Trump threatened to impose more tariffs. This comes after major US trading partners in retaliation said they would take steps to counter trade barriers already erected by the US.

This follows Donald Trump's enforcement of 25% duties on all US steel and aluminium imports. In case EU follows through with its plan to enact counter tariffs on some US goods next month, US would impose additional penalties, Trump said on Wednesday.

European Union is set to target up to $28 billion worth of US goods like dental floss, diamonds, bathrobes and bourbon in its counter-measures. However, these account for a small portion of the giant EU-U.S. commercial relationship.

"Whatever they charge us, we're charging them," Reuters quoted Donald Trump as saying at the White House. In response to broader tariffs by Trump, Canada has already imposed tariffs worth a similar amount on US goods. In addition to this, Canada's central bank also cut interest rates to prepare for economic disruption.

Canada ordered 25% retaliatory tariffs on steel and aluminium besides tariffs on computers, sports equipment and other products worth $20 billion in total. Notably, Canada is the biggest foreign supplier of steel and aluminium to the United States.