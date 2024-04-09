GM’s Cruise to Resume Testing Robotaxi Service in Phoenix
General Motors Co.’s Cruise autonomous driving business is preparing to resume testing its robotaxis with safety drivers in Phoenix, marking an important step in its attempts to restart service after grounding its fleet last year.
