Cash-strapped Go First on Monday requested urgent action from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on its insolvency plea, citing lessors' efforts to take back planes, according to a court hearing, a Reuters report cited

The airline filed for bankruptcy last week, citing issues with Pratt & Whitney engines that grounded half its fleet. On Monday, Go First lawyers told the tribunal to urgently pass an order on the airline's insolvency plea, saying its lessors had moved to repossess the planes even as bankruptcy proceedings were ongoing.

Meanwhile, the engine maker Pratt & Whitney told a New Delhi arbitrator hearing its dispute with Go Air that the Wadia Group owned airline’s claim of defective engines causing its demise was “astounding" and without evidence. Go failed because of “its own poor management and events like Covid", Pratt said, according to legal documents.

Go First approached the tribunal on May 2 and in its petition, it sought directions to restrain aircraft lessors from taking any recovery action as well as restrain aviation watchdog DGCA and suppliers of essential goods and services from initiating adverse actions.

Another request is that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Airports Authority of India (AAI) and private airport operators should not cancel any departure and parking slots allotted to the company.

The airline also wants fuel suppliers to continue supply for aircraft operations and not terminate the present contractual arrangements.

The NCLT heard the airline's plea on Thursday and has reserved its order.

Go First's total debt to financial creditors was reported as ₹65.21 billion ($798 million) as of April 28 in its bankruptcy filing with the NCLT. Currently, Go First has over 7,000 employees and 10,000 indirect employees, who will be impacted if the airline's operations are grounded.

This marks the first significant airline collapse in India since Jet Airways filed for bankruptcy in 2019.

(With inputs from agencies)