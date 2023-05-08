Go First asks NCLT to urgently pass order on plea seeking moratorium2 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 12:36 PM IST
Have received notices from lessors for termination, they have moved Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) too, Go First told NCLT
Cash-strapped Go First on Monday requested urgent action from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on its insolvency plea, citing lessors' efforts to take back planes, according to a court hearing, a Reuters report cited
