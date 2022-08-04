A Go First aircraft returned to Ahmedabad in Gujarat after suffering a bird hit minutes after takeoff on Thursday afternoon. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGAC) has ordered an investigation into the incident.

A senior DGCA official has confirmed that Go First flight G8911, which was flying from Ahmedabad to Chandigarh on Thursday, was diverted to Ahmedabad after a bird strike.

On June 20, a SpiceJet airliner carrying 185 passengers to Delhi caught fire shortly after takeoff from Patna airport and made an emergency landing a few minutes later due to bird hit. On the same day, another IndiGo flight from Guwahati to Delhi returned to Guwahati airport due to a suspected bird strike after takeoff.

Earlier last month, the windshield of a Go First flight between Delhi and Guwahati cracked mid-air due to bad weather, a Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) official said.

The aircraft was diverted to Jaipur and landed safely.

DGCA had said that such incidents take place on a daily basis, but these occurrences hardly have any safety implications. "On average, about 30 incidents do take place, including go-around, missed approaches, diversion, medical emergencies, weather, technical and bird hits," the top DGCA official told ANI.

"Most of them have no safety implications. On the contrary, they are a sine qua non of a robust safety management system," he added.

Two Go First flights were diverted due to engine snags. The DGCA said that the matter is being investigated.

While the GoAir A320 aircraft VT-WGA flight from Mumbai to Leh was diverted to Delhi due to Engine No.2 EIU (Engine Interface Unit) fault, Go Air A320 aircraft VT-WJG flight G8-6202, from Srinagar to Delhi was diverted to Srinagar due to Engine no. 2 EGT over limit.

Meanwhile, after frequent engineering-related glitches were reported in several airlines, the DGCA conducted several spot checks and advised that all aircraft at base and transit stations shall be released by certifying staff holding a licence with appropriate authorization by their organization, said officials.