GO First flight hit by bird, returns to Ahmedabad, DGCA orders probe2 min read . Updated: 04 Aug 2022, 07:38 PM IST
An aircraft of Go First returned to Ahmedabad after it suffered a bird hit within a few minutes of takeoff on Thursday afternoon
An aircraft of Go First returned to Ahmedabad after it suffered a bird hit within a few minutes of takeoff on Thursday afternoon
Listen to this article
A Go First aircraft returned to Ahmedabad in Gujarat after suffering a bird hit minutes after takeoff on Thursday afternoon. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGAC) has ordered an investigation into the incident.