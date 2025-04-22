‘Go tell this to Modi’: Chilling message of terrorist to tourists at Pahalgam before opening fire

Pahalgam terror Attack: A terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday claimed the life of a man from Shivamogga, Karnataka, and left at least 20 others injured. According to reports at least 20 tourists have been killed in the terror attack at Baisaran in Pahalgam. According to one of the survivors the terrorists left a chilling message for prime Minister Narendra Modi before opening fire on the tourists.

The victim, Manjunath Rao, was vacationing in the valley with his wife and young son when terrorists opened fire on tourists in the scenic Baisaran meadow, a popular destination often referred to as 'mini Switzerland'.

The Resistance Front (TRF), a Lashkar-E-Taiba offshoot, has claimed responsibility for the attack, according to an image being circulated on social media.

‘Go Tell This To Modi’ The wife of the Karnataka business man who visited the Baisaran area with their young son, recounted the horror to India Today. According to her:

Pallavi recounted the chilling moments of the attack. “Three of us – me, my husband and our son – had gone to Kashmir. It happened around 1.30 pm, I think. We were at Pahalgam. He died on the spot, in front of my eyes,” she said, adding, “It still feels like a bad dream.”

Pallavi added that local civilians stepped in to help her immediately after the attack. “Three local people rescued me,” she said.

According to her, the attackers seemed to be targeting Hindus. “Three to four people attacked us. I told them – kill me too, you’ve already killed my husband. One of them said, ‘I won’t kill you. Go tell this to Modi’.”

Pahalgam Terror Attack The attackers reportedly emerged from the surrounding dense pine forests and targeted civilians, causing widespread panic and chaos.

Following the Pahalgam terror attack, security forces, including the army, CRPF, and local police, swiftly launched anti-terror operations to track down the perpetrators.

A helicopter was deployed to evacuate the injured, with some victims being transported from the meadows by local residents on ponies. Tourist vehicles were seen leaving the area amid heightened security and concern for safety. Advertisement

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Political Leaders Unite in Condemnation The incident has drawn strong condemnation from political leaders across the country. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah described the perpetrators as "animals" and condemned the attack as an abomination.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed grief over the loss of the Shivamogga businessman and convened a meeting with officials; a team from Karnataka has been dispatched to Kashmir to assist.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently in Jeddah, condemned the Pahalgam terror attack, assuring that those responsible will be brought to justice and vowing that India's resolve against terrorism remains unshaken.