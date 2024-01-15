A Goa court has extended by the police custody of Bengaluru startup CEO Suchana Seth who is being investigated for allegedly killing her four-year old son by another five days. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Seth was produced before Goa Children's Court after her initial remand of six days expired. The Calangute Police sought the extension of her custody as the investigation is yet to conclude.

Speaking to news agency PTI, a senior police officer said on Monday that the accused is not cooperating with investigators.

Also Read: Bengaluru CEO Suchana Seth confronted by husband over son's murder, 'blame game' ensued "We had asked for an extension of her custody as we wanted more time to interrogate her. We have to also conduct other formalities like taking her DNA sample," he said.

Seth (39) who was arrested from Chitradurga in Karnataka on January 8 is accused of smothering her son in a Goa service apartment and attempting to transport his body to Bengaluru. She has been booked by the Calangute police under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 302 (murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence), and also under the Goa Children's Act.

Suchana Seth is the Chief Executive Officer of a startup called 'Mindful AI Lab'. She was among the top '100 Brilliant Women in AI Ethics for 2021', according to her LinkedIn page.

On 13 January, Venkat Raman arrived at Calangute police station to record his statement with the police. The official told PTI that Raman told the police that divorce proceedings between him and Seth were underway in a family court in Bengaluru. Raman also claimed the court had given him visitation rights but Seth had not allowed him to meet his son for the past five Sunday, the official said as reported by PTI. Raman was in Indonesia when his son was murdered.

On 11 January, Police had recovered a five-sentence note purportedly written by Seth who allegedly killed his four-year-old son in a Goa hotel room. The investigators said that it could be the key to unlock the motive behind the crime.

On the condition of anonymity, the officer told HT, "The pieces of the tissue were found in her luggage bag and our forensic team has recovered it and painfully pieced it together. It indicates that the accused didn't want her son to go with the father and offers insights into her state of mind. She is yet to confess the crime as The Mindful AI Lab founder stated that she woke up to find her son dead in the room.

Also Read: Why did Bengaluru CEO Suchana Seth kill her 4-year-old son? Here's what police say Though the real reason for the murder is not out yet, the Superintendent of Police in North Goa Nidhin Valsan had told news agency ANI that the accused seemed unhappy with the recent court order that permitted her husband to spend time with their child. The accused and her husband have been involved in divorce proceedings since 2022. As per media reports, Seth had also accused her husband of physically abusing both her and their four-year-old son. In order to prove her claim, she had also provided copies of her medical documents and WhatsApp chats, Live Hindustan reported. In addition to this, she had also asked for an alimony of ₹2.5 lakh per month as her husband's annual income was more than ₹1 crore.

(With ANI, PTI inputs)

