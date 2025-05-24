Monsoon arrives in Kerala; Goa, Karnataka on red alert; heavy rain warning for Mumbai

The India Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rainfall warning for several southern and western states - including Karnataka and Kerala — which has welcomed the southwest monsoon. A red alert has also been sounded for Goa, forecasting heavy downpours until Sunday. Heavy showers lashed parts of the coastal state in the past 24 hours.

Southwest monsoon sets in over Kerala The southwest monsoon has officially arrived in Kerala today, marking an early onset eight days ahead of the usual date of June1. This is the earliest monsoon onset in Kerala since 2009, when it began on May23.

According to historical data since 1975, the earliest recorded onset of the southwest monsoon over Kerala was on May 19 1990, which was 13 days earlier than the normal date.

The advance arrival of the monsoon this year signals the beginning of the rainy season across Kerala, bringing much-needed relief and marking the start of the broader monsoon progression over the Indian subcontinent. Meteorologists will be closely monitoring its movement as it spreads to other parts of the country in the coming weeks. The IMD has declared a red alert in Kerala for the following districts: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Thrissur, Idukki, and Malappuram.





Coastal Karnataka on red alert The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall across Karnataka, particularly in the coastal districts, due to a low-pressure area over the east-central Arabian Sea. Extremely heavy rain with gusty winds (30-40 kmph) is expected in parts of Dakshina Kannada, while Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts may see heavy to very heavy rain and widespread moderate showers on Saturday.

Belagavi and Dharwad are also on alert, with moderate rain forecast for several interior districts including Ballari, Bengaluru (Rural and Urban), Chikkaballapura, Chamarajanagara, Tumakuru, and others. On May 25, extremely heavy rain is likely to continue in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada. Gusty winds will accompany the showers throughout the forecast period, prompting alerts in several districts. IMD advises caution as the weather system develops and moves inland.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru is likely to receive scattered showers over the next five days, the IMD said.



Heavy rainfall warning for Goa The weather department has issued a red alert, indicating heavy to very heavy showers until Sunday. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea, as squally weather with wind speeds of 40–50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph, is expected along and off the Goa and Konkan coast.

Mumbai weather update Mumbai experienced a partly cloudy day on 23 May, with temperatures ranging between 25°C and 33°C. Similar conditions are expected on 24 May, with partly cloudy skies and chances of moderate rain or thunderstorms, according to the India Meteorological Department.

A significant shift in weather is forecast from Saturday, 25 May, through Monday, 27 May, with heavy rainfall predicted under generally cloudy skies. Temperatures during this period will range from 24°C to 32°C. The IMD has issued an alert, urging residents to brace for potential waterlogging and traffic disruptions.

Rainfall is expected to ease slightly starting Tuesday, 28 May, though the city will continue to witness partly cloudy skies and occasional showers or thunderstorms through to Wednesday, 29 May. Citizens are advised to stay updated on weather warnings and take necessary precautions during the forecasted period of heavy rain.