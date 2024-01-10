Days after the CEO of a start-up brutally killed her four-year-old child, the doctors have revealed chilling details of how the kid was killed at a service apartment in Goa, citing a post-mortem report. The doctors have said that the boy was smothered to death by his mother. There were no struggle marks on the body of the boy, the doctor said.

Suchana Seth, the chief executive officer (CEO) of an artificial intelligence start-up, was held in Chitradurga while she was travelling to Bengaluru with the dead body of her kid in a suitcase, police said. The Bengaluru-based start-up CEO was arrested on the direction of the Goan police.

Hiriyur Taluk Hospital's administrative officer Dr Kumar Naik said, "He [the child] was strangled to death or what we call smothering. Either a cloth or a pillow was used. The child died due to strangulation." The doctor added that the child was not strangulated using hands. "It doesn't look like the child was strangulated using hands. It looks like a pillow or some other material was used. The Rigor mortis had resolved in the child," he said.

"Usually in India, rigor mortis resolves after 36 hours but in this child's case, there was no Rigor mortis. So, it has been more than 36 hours since his death," he said. Naik said there was no blood loss or struggle marks on the body," he said. The exact time of the death of the boy could not be determined as it had been 36 hours since his death at the Goa apartment. "We cannot say the exact time but it has been 36 hours since his death," Naik said.

Suchana Seth killed her four-year-old child at the apartment in Goa, stuffed the body in a bag and asked the apartment staff to arrange a cab for Bengaluru. The Bengaluru-based start-up CEO even tried to commit suicide after killing her boy.

After the checkout, the room-cleaning staff found blood stains in the apartment room and immediately informed the police. The police contacted Suchana Seth through the cab driver and asked her about the boy. Suchana Seth told the police that he was staying at a friend's place.

"However, the police found the address provided by the woman to be fake," the police official said. The cops again contacted the cab driver and asked him to divert the cab to the nearest police station where she was arrested.

WHO IS SUCHANA SETH?

According to her LinkedIn profile, Suchana Seth is the CEO of 'The Mindful AI Lab', and is an AI ethics expert and data scientist with over 12 years of experience in mentoring data science teams, and scaling machine learning solutions at startups and industry research labs.

Her profile read: "She is on the 100 Brilliant Women in AI Ethics List. She has been a Mozilla Fellow at Data & Society, a Fellow at the Berkman Klein Centre at Harvard University, and a research fellow at the Raman Research Institute. She also holds patents in natural language processing."

Suchana Seth is an expert in 'AI Ethics Advisory & Audits' and 'Responsible AI Strategy'.

Suchana Seth is a postgraduate from the University of Calcutta, and a research fellow from Raman Research Institute (RRI) and spent two years at the Berkman Klein Center for Internet & Society at Harvard University.

(With agency inputs)

