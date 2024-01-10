Goa murder: How Bengaluru start-up CEO Suchana Seth killed her child? Doctor reveals chilling details
Days after the CEO of a start-up brutally killed her four-year-old child, the doctors have revealed chilling details of how the kid was killed at a service apartment in Goa, citing a post-mortem report. The doctors have said that the boy was smothered to death by his mother. There were no struggle marks on the body of the boy, the doctor said.