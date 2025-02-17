A Principal District and Sessions Court in Goa's Margao on February 17 sentenced a 31-year-old man to life imprisonment for the 2017 rape and murder of 28-year-old Irish-British woman. The sentence comes as the court on Friday pronounced the accused, Vikat Bhagat, guilty of raping and murdering the tourist.

Also Read | Netizens object to rape convict Asaram’s posters in Delhi Metro for February 14

Apart from rigorous life imprisonment, the District and sessions judge Kshama Joshi also imposed a fine of ₹25,000 for the rape and murder and ₹10,000 for the destruction of evidence.

What is the case about? The case pertains to 2017, where body of the Irish-British woman, Danielle McLaughin, who was found in a forested area in Canacona village of South Goa on March 14, 2017. As per the chargesheet filed by the Goa police, McLaughin, who hailed from Donegal in Northwest Ireland, was on a visit to Goa in March 2017 when Bhagat befriended her. He murdered her after spending an evening with her. McLaughin was struck with a stone, which resulted in her death, the chargesheet said as reported by PTI.

‘Police have done a very good job…’, say Victim's lawyer Advocate Vikram Varma, representing the victim's family while speaking to news agecny ANI said, “...If the police in any country try to protect criminals, tourism will suffer. But here the police have done a very good job in showing that if a crime takes place, they will take action.”

He added that the trial court took eight years in the case as there was no witness. Sharing details on the case, “Under section 302 which is murder, he has been convicted for life and it’s rigorous imprisonment… As per my understanding, the family is relieved that there is a closure.”

‘We had many challenges’, says Investigating officer Inspector Filomeno Costa who was the investigating offer in the case shared details about the hurdles faced during the investigation. Reflecting on the efforts made to solve the case, Costa said, “...the main part of the investigation was that we cordoned off the area and called the forensic team and we collected scientific evidence...we had many challenges.”