Goa nightclub fire: Absconding Birch restaurant owner Saurabh Luthra issues first statement after tragedy

A fire tragedy took place Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub of Goa in the early hours of Sunday which claimed 25 lives. As per latest update in the investigation, fifth accused in the case has been arrested. Absconding owner of Birch restaurant Saurabh Luthra issued first statement after the tragedy.

In a post on Instagram stories, Saurabh Luthra said, “The management expresses profound grief and is deeply shaken by the tragic loss of lives resulting from the unfortunate incident at Birch. In this hour of irreparable sorrow and overwhelming distress, the management stands in unwavering solidarity with the families of the deceased as well as those injured, and conveys its heartfelt condolences with utmost sincerity. The management further affirms that it shall extend every possible form of assistance, support and cooperation to the bereaved and affected individuals, as they navigate through this period of immense anguish and adversity.”

Advertisement

Absconding Birch restaurant owner Saurabh Luthra issued first statement after the tragedy.

State police in Delhi arrested employee of Goa nightclub.

According to Hindustan Times report, all victims of the fire have been identified by the state government, including 5 tourists and 20 staff members.

The tourists who died in the deadly fire were from Delhi and Karnataka. Four Nepali citizens were killed in the fire tragedy.

Death due to asphyxiation was the major cause of the high death toll after wooden parts of the club caught fire.

Initial probe suggested that a cylinder blast caused the fire, but eyewitnesses informed HT that the use of cold pyro guns during dance performances triggered flames. Fireworks from the device struck the thatched bamboo roof and fibre sheets that caused the fire.

Goa's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday said that the restaurant-cum club violated fire safety norms and ordered an inquiry into the matter. Four people were arrested on the same day.

Goa Police issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against the club owner Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra linked to the fire case.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of ₹ 2 lakh for the next of kin of the victims and ₹ 50,000 for the injured from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

2 lakh for the next of kin of the victims and 50,000 for the injured from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF). Goa government on Sunday issued an order suspending “Dr Shamila Monteiro, Director of Fisheries and the then Member Secretary of the Goa State Pollution Control Board, Saligao.”

Directorate of Vigilance in its order dated 7 December said, “It is further ordered that during the period that this order shall remain in force, the headquarters of Dr. Shamila Monteiro shall be the Department of Personnel, Secretariat, Porvorim, Goa and the said Dr. Shamila Monteiro, shall not leave the headquarters without obtaining the previous permission of the Competent Authority.”