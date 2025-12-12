Goa nightclub fire: Land dispute and zoning fraud allegations surface amid settlement row

A significant legal and zoning controversy has emerged regarding the land in Arpora village, North Goa. This is the site of the ‘Birch by Romeo Lane’ nightclub, which was ravaged by a deadly fire on 6 December.

Pradeep Ghadi Amonkar, who claims he is the original owner of the property, asserts that a section of his land was unlawfully converted from a salt pan to a settlement zone. He alleges this change happened without his knowledge and was intended to directly benefit the nightclub's establishment.

The property has been the subject of a long-running legal battle. Amonkar stated he signed a sale agreement with Surinder Kumar Khosla in 2004. However, he cancelled the contract six months later because he never received payment. Khosla proceeded to establish a nightclub on the land. Later, Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, the owners of 'Birch by Romeo Lane,' took over the business.

Amonkar is actively pursuing a court case against Khosla for the land's return. He recently discovered the alleged zone change. “For 21 years, I have been fighting in courts to get back my land in Arpora, which has been wrongfully occupied,” he told PTI. “The government quietly changed the zoning of my land without informing me,” he added.

He claims no legal notice was ever served to him about the property's change in status to a settlement zone, despite the ongoing litigation. He uncovered this information on Thursday while compiling documents for a High Court petition related to the fire tragedy. The fire claimed 25 lives, primarily staff and tourists. “How can a salt pan be converted into a settlement zone?” he asked.

Goa nightclub fire: Luthra brothers detained in Thailand After the Luthra brothers, wanted in connection with the tragic fire at Goa's Birch Hotel, were detained in Thailand, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said that strict action will be taken against them. He asserted that the government is committed to securing justice for the 25 people who lost their lives in the tragedy.

The Chief Minister said that teams from the Goa Police and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will travel to Thailand to deport the accused to India.

Speaking to reporters, Chief Minister Sawant said, “We will bring them to Goa as soon as possible. Teams of the Goa Police and the CBI will go there.” He also issued a firm warning: “Henceforth, any violation and encroachment will not be tolerated.” The Chief Minister confirmed that two suspended women government officers are cooperating with the investigation, while one is not, and action will be taken accordingly.