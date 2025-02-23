Goa News: In a shocking incident, a woman was assaulted and killed after a Delhi tourist ran his car over her in Goa. The incident took place in Goa’s Mandrem area following a dispute between the Goan woman and the Delhi tourist’s family over pet dogs.

The accused has been identified as Deepak Batra. He was arrested on murder charges.

The issue started when the woman, identified as Mariafeliz Fernandes, and her son, asked a group of tourists to refrain from bringing their pet dog near their home, to avoid trouble with their own pet dog, reported India Today.

Subsequently, an argument was started between them.

Eyewitnesses said that a woman from the tourist’s family allegedly pulled Mariafeliz by her hair, causing her to fall. As Mariafeliz’s son intervened, he too was allegedly assaulted and suffered an injury to his shoulder, said the India Today report.

Soon, locals arrived at the scene and helped Mariafeliz sit on a chair.

After some moments, Deepak Batra allegedly drove his car at high speed on the same road and ran over Mariafeliz. He also dragged Mariafeliz for around ten meters.

After the crime, Batra fled from the scene.

Goa Police have registered a case against Batra under Sections 103 and 281 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

Navi Mumbai news: One held for killing man in road rage incident Police have arrested one person in connection with the killing of a man by two motorbike riders in a road rage incident earlier this month in Navi Mumbai, an official said on February 12.

The victim, Shivkumar Roshanlal Sharma (45), a resident of Vashi, was riding his two-wheeler on the Belpada-Utsav Chowk road when he allegedly cut in front of two persons, then unidentified, on the motorbike on February 2.

Angered by the manoeuvre, the accused duo stopped Sharma’s vehicle and confronted him. One of them grabbed the victim, while the other accused hit him on the head with a helmet.

Sharma collapsed on the spot. Some passers-by rushed him to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead, according to police.