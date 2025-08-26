Going home on Ganesh Chaturthi? Check out these 380 Ganpati special trains and 550 buses for easy travel

Preparations are underway for ten-day-long celebrations of holy festival Ganesh Chaturthi, which is also known as ‘Vinayak Chaturthi.’ The festivities will commence on Wednesday, August 27, and will wrap up by September 6. As Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and other states gear for the most auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis flagged off the Ganpati Special train on Monday, August 25.

The Ganpati special train will run from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to Sawantwadi in Konkan to meet the travel demand during the festive season.

According to the Chief Minister, as many as 367 special trains and 550 buses will operate during this festive period to help residents travel to their hometowns in Konkan. with support from Prime Minister Modi and Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnav.

According to Central Railway, the following special trains have been added on the occasion of Ganeshotsav:

01109 – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus–Sawantwadi Road (26 August 2025 and 27 August 2025)

01110 – Sawantwadi Road–Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (26 August 2025 and 27 August 2025)

Addressing a press briefing, Devendra Fadnavis said, "Konkan residents living in Mumbai go to their hometowns to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi... With the blessings of Prime Minister Modi and Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnav, 367 special trains will be run for Konkan this year. BJP has sponsored many trains... 550 buses will also be run especially for Konkan," ANI reported.

For the convenience of devotees and passengers during the festive season, the Indian Railways announced 380 Ganpati Special train trips, the highest ever this time.

To address the heavy festive travel demand, Central Railway will operate the highest number of 296 services in Maharashtra and the Konkan region, as per ANI report. Meanwhile, Western Railway will operate 56 Ganpati Special trips, 22 South Western Railway trips and 6 Konkan Railway (KRCL) trips.

Ganpati Special trains serving over Konkan Railway will halt at several stations, including Kolad, Indapur, Mangaon, Goregaon Road, Veer, Sape Warmne, Karanjadi, Vinhere, Diwankhavati, Kalambani Budruk, Khed, Anjani, Chiplun, Kamathe, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Zarap, Sawantwadi Road, Madure, Thivim, Karmali, Madgaon Jn, Karwar, Gokama Road, Kumta, Murdeshwar, Mookambika Road, Kundapura, Udupi, Mulki and Surathkal.

Although Ganpati Special trains are in operation since August 11 but due to anticipated rush during the festival, train services have been progressively increased. Commuters must refer to the detailed schedule of special train on the IRCTC website, the RailOne app and computerised PRS.

Western Railway in a post on X said that it “will run a Special Train on Special fare between Mumbai Central & Bhavnagar.” The booking for Mumbai Central-Bhavnagar trains carrying train numbers 09087 and 09088 commenced on August 25 at all PRS counters and on the IRCTC website.

Ganpati special buses A total of 10 dedicated overnight buses will be operated by Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) to link south Mumbai to both eastern and western suburbs. During the ten festive days, it will operate between 11 pm and 6 am, connecting key city areas to prominent Ganesh pandals, Urban Acres reported. These buses will cover popular pilgrimage points in Girgaum, Lalbaug, Parel and Chembur, with the following bus routes: