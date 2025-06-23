‘Going home with nothing’: Indian man’s viral post on losing job in Dubai strikes emotional chord

An Indian man’s emotional post about losing his job in Dubai and being forced to return to India after five years has gone viral, resonating deeply with the global expat community.

Advertisement

Shared on Reddit, the heartfelt note sheds light on the vulnerability many migrant workers face when employment ends abruptly.

In the now widely circulated post, the man recounted how one sudden meeting with HR ended half a decade of work and life in the UAE. “Tomorrow morning’s flight back to India. I have nothing. Only a broken heart and an empty pocket,” he wrote, describing the moment as both surreal and devastating.

Having moved to Dubai in 2019, he said he worked overtime, skipped holidays, and regularly sent money home. “They fired me last month. Just like that. ‘Company restructuring,’ they said. One meeting. Security walked me out like a criminal,” he wrote, expressing frustration over the impersonal process.

Advertisement

He added that, despite applying to “literally hundreds” of jobs, mounting expenses and the absence of new opportunities left him with no option but to return. “Dubai salary sounds big,” he wrote, “but rent, DEWA bills, groceries, and petrol eat it all up.”

To make ends meet before leaving, he sold off his belongings—“a mattress, a plant, and a small TV”—which he said felt like “selling pieces of my life.”

Also Read | Watch: Bengaluru woman confronts Rapido auto driver for alleged theft attempt

What made the post especially poignant was his deep affection for the city. “The smell of karak chai in the morning, the Burj Khalifa’s light show, even the stress of Sheikh Zayed Road traffic—I’ll miss it all,” he said, likening his departure to heartbreak.

But perhaps the heaviest line came toward the end: “Going back to the village with empty hands—shame is a heavy stone in my stomach.” He also shared how his father tried to reassure him, saying, “Come beta, home is home,” though he could sense the disappointment behind the words.

Advertisement

The post has since drawn an outpouring of support online, with many relating to the emotional toll of losing a job abroad and the complex realities behind the “Dubai dream.”

A user wrote, "One door closes, the other opens. From your words seems like you are still young. Don’t care what others think."

Another user commented, "reading this made my heart skip a beat. i feel you and would for sure feel the same way. Keep your head high bro. there are other doors that you can still break."

"Don’t get upset brother. There are always ups and downs in life, this is the start of a new beginning, new opportunities waiting and better life ahead for sure as you will be close to the family. Cherish the memories and move in, wish you the best," the third user commented.