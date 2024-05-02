Gold climbs over 1% as dollar, yields fall after Fed's interest-rate decision

* {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Fed holds interest rates steady at May FOMC meet

Gold gains over 1%

Fed's Powell: next policy rate move is unlikely to be an increase

(Rewrites, adds comments and updates prices)

By Anushree Ashish Mukherjee and Anjana Anil

May 1 (Reuters) - Gold prices climbed over 1% on Wednesday as the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields tumbled lower after the Federal Reserve's interest-rate decision and Chair Powell's speech.

Spot gold was up 1.7% at $2,323.38 per ounce as of 15:15 p.m. ET (1915 GMT), after hitting its lowest level since April 5 earlier in the session.

U.S. gold futures settled 0.4% higher, at $2,311.

The dollar eased 0.3%, making gold less expensive for other currency holders. Benchmark U.S. 10-year bond yields also crept lower.

The U.S. Federal Reserve held interest rates steady and flagged a "lack of further progress" towards its 2% inflation objective.

However, the Federal Reserve's next rate move is unlikely to be an increase, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said, adding that the central bank's focus has been to maintain its current restrictive policy stance.

"I believe that we're in like a stagflationary environment that the Fed will ultimately end up cutting at some point forward," said Phillip Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures in Chicago.

"In order to rekindle a new flame back up to $2,400, we need a new trigger, and then we start talking all-time highs again," Streible said.

Gold hit a record high of $2,431.29 on April 12 due to strong purchases by central banks and demand from Chinese retail investors.

"There is a little more uncertainty about the global economy and along with geopolitical tensions and the uncertainty regarding the political elections, there's just a lot that are working in favor of gold," said Chris Gaffney, president of world markets at EverBank.

Data showed U.S. private payrolls increased more than expected in April, suggesting that the labour market maintained its momentum early in the second quarter.

Spot silver rose 2%, to $26.81 per ounce, and platinum climbed 2.5%, to $956.75. Palladium rose 0.1%, to $954.50. (Reporting by Anushree Mukherjee,Anjana Anil and Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

