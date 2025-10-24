Govt plugs gap in gold export rules to curb misuse of duty-free imports by jewellers
By enforcing watertight deadlines, the DGFT looks to discourage advance stocking, tighten monitoring and ensure that duty-free imports genuinely feed exports in a sector that still brings in nearly $30 billion a year.
New Delhi: The government has tightened export compliance for jewellery manufacturers under the advance authorization scheme, aiming to curb procedural loopholes amid soaring gold imports, a key factor for latest spike in India's trade deficit. The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has aligned export timelines with the Foreign Trade Policy (FTP) 2023, requiring exporters to complete their obligations within 120 days of import and removing any scope for extensions.