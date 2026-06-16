From last resort to retail giant: how the gold loan surge reflects a credit shift

India's gold-loan market reached ₹18.6 trillion in FY26, up 50.4% from a year earlier, making it the country's second-largest retail credit segment after housing loans.
The growth signals a shift in how Indian households use gold. Traditionally, households viewed gold primarily as a store of value and a cultural asset, pledging it only during periods of financial stress. Now, they are increasingly monetising their idle gold holdings. The surge has been driven by rising gold prices and tighter regulations on unsecured credit.
However, as lenders expand aggressively into higher loan brackets and new geographies, signs of borrower stress are emerging, increasing risks for lenders.
Secured pivot
Gold loans have emerged as one of the fastest-growing segments of India's retail credit market. Outstanding gold loans have expanded nearly four-folds since March 2022. Their share of retail credit nearly doubled to 11.1% in December 2025 from 5.9% in March 2022, according to a TransUnion CIBIL report published in April. Value growth outpaced volumes as average ticket size increased.