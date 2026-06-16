From last resort to retail giant: how the gold loan surge reflects a credit shift

India's gold-loan market reached ₹18.6 trillion in FY26, up 50.4% from a year earlier, making it the country's second-largest retail credit segment after housing loans.
India's gold-loan market reached ₹18.6 trillion in FY26, up 50.4% from a year earlier, making it the country's second-largest retail credit segment after housing loans.
The growth signals a shift in how Indian households use gold. Traditionally, households viewed gold primarily as a store of value and a cultural asset, pledging it only during periods of financial stress. Now, they are increasingly monetising their idle gold holdings. The surge has been driven by rising gold prices and tighter regulations on unsecured credit.
The growth signals a shift in how Indian households use gold. Traditionally, households viewed gold primarily as a store of value and a cultural asset, pledging it only during periods of financial stress. Now, they are increasingly monetising their idle gold holdings. The surge has been driven by rising gold prices and tighter regulations on unsecured credit.
However, as lenders expand aggressively into higher loan brackets and new geographies, signs of borrower stress are emerging, increasing risks for lenders.
Secured pivot
Gold loans have emerged as one of the fastest-growing segments of India's retail credit market. Outstanding gold loans have expanded nearly four-folds since March 2022. Their share of retail credit nearly doubled to 11.1% in December 2025 from 5.9% in March 2022, according to a TransUnion CIBIL report published in April. Value growth outpaced volumes as average ticket size increased.
Growth continued in the final quarter of FY26, when new gold loan originations rose 115% year-on-year to ₹7.6 lakh crore, according to credit reporting agency Experian.
The increase coincides with a broader shift toward secured lending. In November 2023, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raised risk weights on most forms of unsecured consumer credit, including personal loans, by 25 percentage points to 125%. Gold loans were exempt from the higher capital requirements, encouraging lenders to focus more on collateral-backed products.
India's household gold holdings are estimated at more than 25,000 tonnes, according to HDFC Mutual Fund. With bankers estimating that only about 10% of this has been leveraged, it provides a large potential pool of collateral for lenders.
Borrowing power
The increase in gold lending coincided with a sharp rise in gold prices. Between March 2023 and early 2026, gold prices roughly doubled, increasing the value of household gold holdings and the borrowing capacity they support. As a result, households have been able to secure larger loans against the same quantity of jewellery, boosting credit growth without requiring additional collateral.
According to HDFC Mutual Fund, the valuation of India's household gold reserves surged by an estimated ₹117 trillion in FY26, marking the steepest annual wealth gain in over two decades. The firm calculates that a mere ₹1,000 per gram rise in bullion prices passively expands an average family's net worth by roughly ₹1 lakh.
The average gold loan ticket size more than doubled from about ₹90,000 in early 2022 to ₹1.96 lakh by late 2025, according to TransUnion CIBIL. Higher gold valuations have reduced the quantity of jewellery required to secure a given loan amount, contributing to a shift toward larger-ticket loans. Muthoot Finance said its growth is now predominantly driven by loans above ₹50,000, while nearly 1.1 million borrowers in the ₹10,000- ₹30,000 range have exited its system. The company reported assets-under-management growth of 49% year-on-year and yields of 20.8%.
Shifting demographics
Gold loans are becoming a larger part of India's retail credit market. Lenders are focusing more on customers with established credit histories, while the product is expanding beyond its traditional geographic and demographic base.
Prime and above-prime borrowers accounted for 52% of gold loan originations in 2025, up from 43% in 2022, while the share of new-to-credit borrowers fell from 12% to 6%, according to TransUnion CIBIL. Women accounted for 40% of borrowers, while rural and semi-urban areas generated 68% of originations, a Credit Market Indicator report showed.
The borrower mix is also changing. Gold loans have traditionally been associated with short-term liquidity needs, but lenders are increasingly serving customers with established credit histories and larger borrowing requirements.
Growth is also spreading beyond the sector's traditional stronghold in southern India. The south accounted for 79% of the market, according to Praxis Global Alliance. However, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh recorded year-on-year growth in origination volumes of 79% and 96%, respectively, according to the Credit Market Indicator report.
Emerging risks
The rapid growth of gold lending has been accompanied by rising borrower indebtedness, even as lenders continue to report strong asset quality. Nearly three-quarters (74%) of gold loans issued in 2025 went to consumers who already carried over ₹1 lakh in existing debt, up from about 50% in 2022, according to TransUnion CIBIL. Over the same period, the average outstanding debt per borrower increased from ₹1.9 lakh to ₹3.1 lakh.
Borrowers are also taking on more loans simultaneously. The average number of concurrent gold loan accounts rose from 2.3 in 2022 to 2.9 in 2025. The increase coincided with a rise in average borrower indebtedness and loan sizes.
While portfolio-level asset quality remains strong, delinquency rates vary significantly across borrower segments. According to TransUnion CIBIL, borrowers whose gold loan exposure exceeds ₹2.5 lakh after origination have delinquency rates more than twice those of borrowers with smaller balances. Delinquencies are also higher among customers whose debt is concentrated in gold loans and among those with recent repayment issues. The report found that borrowers with the highest levels of gold loan dependence were more likely to experience a deterioration in credit access over time.
Policy brakes
The gold loan boom remains closely tied to gold prices. Because loan values are linked to the market value of pledged jewellery, a sustained decline in prices could reduce collateral coverage, slow loan growth and increase credit losses.
Investor concerns surfaced in June after a correction in gold prices triggered a selloff in shares of major gold financiers. Over the past month, Muthoot Finance fell 15.9% and Manappuram Finance 4.4%, underperforming both the BSE Sensex and the Nifty Bank Index. Muthoot shares are down 24.2% so far this year.
Regulators have also moved to tighten oversight. In April, the RBI introduced a tiered loan-to-value framework, allowing higher leverage for smaller borrowers while imposing stricter limits on larger loans. The rules also require lenders to assess borrowing at the customer level, making it harder to circumvent limits through multiple loans across institutions.
The government is also examining the sector's links to gold imports and pressure on foreign-exchange reserves. The measures come as gold loans account for a growing share of retail credit and borrower indebtedness has risen alongside the sector's expansion.
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