Gold loans without gold? Bizarre but true at BoB

Some BoB staffers in southern India executed the scheme in cahoots with friendly customers, the people cited above said. The branch would sanction a gold loan and credit the money to the customer’s account, without any collateral. After a while, the money would be credited back to the bank, like a normal loan repayment. To make sure that the customer does not use up the money, a lien would be created against it. A lien is akin to a block on a specific sum of money on an account. This would help the employees meet their target, without any real loan being made or repaid.