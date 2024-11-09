Gold logs biggest weekly fall in over five months on dollar strength

GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 9, GRAPHIC):PRECIOUS-Gold logs biggest weekly fall in over five months on dollar strength

Reuters
Published9 Nov 2024, 12:32 AM IST
Gold logs biggest weekly fall in over five months on dollar strength
Gold logs biggest weekly fall in over five months on dollar strength

*

Bullion down 1.8% for the week

*

Fed cuts interest rate by 25 bps on Thursday

*

Election results to have no "near-term" impact on monetary policy, Powell says

*

Silver, platinum and palladium log weekly declines

(Updates prices as of 1840 GMT)

By Anjana Anil

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Gold prices dropped on Friday, logging their steepest weekly decline in over five months, pressured by a stronger dollar and as markets absorbed the implications of Donald Trump's victory and its potential impact on U.S. interest rate expectations.

Spot gold fell 0.8% to $2,684.03 per ounce as of 01:40 p.m. ET (1840 GMT) and posted a 1.8% weekly decline.

U.S. gold futures settled 0.4% lower at $2,694.80.

The dollar index gained 0.6%, marking a weekly gain.

"In the last month, the story has been the uncertainty risk of the election and if there was going to be normalisation of transition, but this election appeared to be very decisive on the White House," said Alex Ebkarian, chief operating officer at Allegiance Gold.

"A lot of risk-on assets started benefiting in terms of the potential future implication of policies, so we had money go out of metals into these alternatives."

The Federal Reserve on Thursday cut interest rates by 25 basis points, but indicated a cautious approach to further cuts.

Trump's victory has fuelled questions about whether the Fed may proceed to cut rates at a slower and smaller pace, given the former president's tariff policy.

However, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the election results would have no "near-term" impact on monetary policy.

The prospect of rate cuts, starting with the half basis point reduction in September, has underpinned gold's record rally this year.

Although bullion is reputed as a hedge against inflation, higher interest rates reduce non-yielding gold's appeal.

"Should markets restore the odds for a pre-Christmas Fed rate cut... that should help keep spot gold above the psychological $2700 level," Exinity Group Chief Market Analyst Han Tan said.

On the physical front, gold demand in India faltered, while Japan and Singapore saw some buying.

Spot silver fell 2.4% to $31.22 per ounce, platinum fell 2.9% to $968.04, palladium shed 3.5% to $988.80. All three metals posted weekly declines.

(Reporting by Anjana Anil and Anushree Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Daren Butler, Shreya Biswas and Shailesh Kuber)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:9 Nov 2024, 12:32 AM IST
Business NewsNewsGold logs biggest weekly fall in over five months on dollar strength

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    147.55
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -3.35 (-2.22%)

    Tata Motors share price

    805.70
    03:58 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -14.1 (-1.72%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    733.05
    03:51 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    49.45 (7.23%)

    Ashok Leyland share price

    222.00
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    6.2 (2.87%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Page Industries share price

    47,987.80
    03:53 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    2882.3 (6.39%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    238.70
    03:57 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    0.15 (0.06%)

    Federal Bank share price

    206.05
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    0.05 (0.02%)

    Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price

    7,409.05
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -15.55 (-0.21%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Aarti Industries share price

    474.75
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -40.3 (-7.82%)

    Signatureglobal India share price

    1,274.45
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -107.95 (-7.81%)

    Great Eastern Shipping Company share price

    1,200.50
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -90.45 (-7.01%)

    GMM Pfaudler share price

    1,282.90
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -92 (-6.69%)
    More from Top Losers

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    733.05
    03:51 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    49.45 (7.23%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    1,098.90
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    71.45 (6.95%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    996.05
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    61.85 (6.62%)

    One 97 Communications share price

    848.15
    03:58 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    52.35 (6.58%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,485.00910.00
      Chennai
      79,491.00910.00
      Delhi
      79,643.00910.00
      Kolkata
      79,495.00910.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.