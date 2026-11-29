Astrologer Dr. Arvind Tripathi has predicted that gold prices could fall to ₹70,000 in the coming days or months, with the decline potentially unfolding over the next 10 days to four months.

The prediction was shared by Pushpendra Singh in a post on X, who clarified that it was a personal forecast and not a confirmed market outlook.

The post said, GOLD COULD FALL TO ₹70,000 IN THE COMING DAYS OR MONTHS!

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Could gold prices fall to ₹70,000, and when? ⌵ Astrologer Dr. Arvind Tripathi predicted that gold could reach ₹70,000 within 10 days to four months. The prediction was described as personal, not a confirmed market forecast. 2 Do market experts expect gold to fall below ₹1 lakh per 10 grams? ⌵ The related article says experts do not expect gold to test ₹1 lakh in the near term. One analyst expects MCX gold to trade between ₹1,12,000 and ₹1,35,000 per 10 grams over the next six months. 3 Why have gold prices been under pressure? ⌵ The articles cite expectations of higher US interest rates, elevated bond yields and a stronger US dollar as factors weighing on gold. Selling by futures funds and profit booking after an earlier rally have also contributed. 4 Should I buy gold while prices are volatile? ⌵ Experts quoted in the articles advise against large lump-sum purchases during heightened volatility. They suggest considering staggered purchases over several weeks or months rather than trying to predict a market bottom. 5 What was the gold price in India on 29 November? ⌵ Gold bullion was trading at ₹1,27,510 per 10 grams on 29 November, according to the bullion website cited in the article. Prices had also rebounded during the week from a 15-month low.

Astrologer Dr. Arvind Tripathi predicts a potential gold price drop to ₹70,000 within the next 10 days to 4 months.

His prediction, not a confirmed market forecast.

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Gold price rebounded this week Gold prices rebounded this week to mark gains from a 15-month low, with bullion rising by 3.3% on Friday to trade near the $3,600 levels, as per a Bloomberg report.

Spot gold climbed 2.2% to $3,644.79 an ounce, silver jumped 4.8% to $43.53 an ounce, while platinum and palladium both advanced by more than 2%, according to the report.

The hike came as buyers bought the dip on tech stocks, despite lingering concerns over the fate of artificial intelligence bubble. While usually a safe haven choice, the report noted that gold has moved in tandem with equities in the recent months as investors seek to sell the precious metal and meet margin calls elsewhere amid a volatile market environment.

It however noted that despite gains in gold and silver, the sentiment remains fragile — Bullion has remained below $4,000 an ounce since 11 November, oil prices remain elevated due to the war in the Middle East, and investors are pricing in interest rate hikes by the United States Federal Reserve.

James Steel, chief precious metals analyst at HSBC Holdings said continued equity market weakness puts gold at risk of breaking the next major support level at $3,400 per ounce. “If the backdrop for global equities, notably the tech sector, remains challenging — or worsens — it’s hard to see how gold may recover and near-term weakness may prevail,” Steel wrote in a research note.