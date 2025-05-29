Cooling gold prices: What it means for you?
As gold prices may rise after a brief pause, experts suggest that the best way to play gold at this juncture is through multi-asset funds with prudent allocation to the yellow metal.
After gaining around 30% so far this year, gold has halted its sellar rally as safe-haven demand cools across the globe. Yet, even as riskier investments like equities regain allure, gold retains its strategic importance in a diversified portfolio.
