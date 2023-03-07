After coming in contact with silicon, gold and copper, the spike proteins of the SARS-CoV-2 virus become trapped, said a study, published in the journal Chemical Science.

The study also found out that electric fields can be used to destroy these spike proteins which are used by the SARS-CoV-2 virus to enter and infect the human cells.

"Coronaviruses have spike proteins on their periphery that allow them to penetrate host cells and cause infection and we have found these proteins becomes stuck to the surface of silicon, gold and copper through a reaction that forms a strong chemical bond," said study lead researcher from Curtin University in Australia -- Nadim Darwish.

"We believe these materials can be used to capture coronaviruses by being used in air filters, as a coating for benches, tables and walls or in the fabric of wipe cloths and face masks," Darwish said.

As per researchers, capturing coronavirus in this ways would prevent it from reaching and infecting more people, who added the coronavirus could be detected and destroyed using electrical pulses.

"We discovered that electric current can pass through the spike protein and because of this, the protein can be electrically detected," co-author of study Essam Dief, a PHD candidate at Curtin University, said.

"In the future, this finding can be translated to involve applying solution to a mouth or nose swab and testing it in a tiny electronic device able to electrically detect the proteins of the virus. This would provide instant, more sensitive and accurate COVID testing," Dief said.

The researchers found the spike protein's structure is changed by applying electrical pulses and at certain magnitude of the pulses, the protein is destroyed, thereby potentially deactivating coronaviruses.

"So, by incorporating materials such as copper or silicon in air filters, we can potentially capture and consequently stop the spread of the virus," Dief said.

"Also importantly, by incorporating electric fields through air filters for example, we also expect this to deactivate the virus," the scientist added.

With agency inputs.