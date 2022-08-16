Gold prices fall by 764, silver tumbles 1,592 in Delhi

Gold prices fall by ₹764, silver tumbles ₹1,592 in Delhi1 min read . 04:41 PM IST
Gold prices fell by ₹764 on Tuesday, while silver tumbled ₹1,592 in Delhi
Gold prices on Tuesday fell by ₹764 to settle at ₹52,347 per 10 grams in Delhi following weak global cues, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, gold prices had closed at ₹53,111 per 10 grams.
Silver also declined by ₹1,592 to ₹58,277 per kg. The precious metal had closed at ₹59,869 per kg in the previous trade.
Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities said, “Gold prices at MCX witnessed lower openings reflecting overnight fall in COMEX prices."
In the international market, gold was lower at USD 1,775 ( ₹1,40,821) per ounce (1 ounce is 28.35 grams) while silver was flat at USD 20.13 ( ₹1,597) per ounce.
On 12 August, the gold prices in the national capital had declined by ₹90 to ₹52,915 per 10 grams. Gold had closed at ₹53,005 per 10 grams in the previous trade.
Silver also dipped by ₹374 to ₹59,166 per kg from ₹59,540 per kg in the previous trade.
"Gold prices are stuck in range over hawkish US Fed and soft inflation numbers while the weaker dollar has capped downside," said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities.
(With agency inputs)
