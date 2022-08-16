Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / Gold prices fall by 764, silver tumbles 1,592 in Delhi

Gold prices fall by 764, silver tumbles 1,592 in Delhi

1 min read . 04:41 PM ISTLivemint

Gold prices on Tuesday fell by 764 to settle at 52,347 per 10 grams in Delhi following weak global cues, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, gold prices had closed at 53,111 per 10 grams.

Silver also declined by 1,592 to 58,277 per kg. The precious metal had closed at 59,869 per kg in the previous trade.

Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities said, “Gold prices at MCX witnessed lower openings reflecting overnight fall in COMEX prices."

In the international market, gold was lower at USD 1,775 ( 1,40,821) per ounce (1 ounce is 28.35 grams) while silver was flat at USD 20.13 ( 1,597) per ounce.

On 12 August, the gold prices in the national capital had declined by 90 to 52,915 per 10 grams. Gold had closed at 53,005 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

Silver also dipped by 374 to 59,166 per kg from 59,540 per kg in the previous trade.

"Gold prices are stuck in range over hawkish US Fed and soft inflation numbers while the weaker dollar has capped downside," said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities.

(With agency inputs)

