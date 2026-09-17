Gold smuggling networks have come back to life in the few months since the import duty hike in May, triggering a rash of seizures by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI). The agency seized around 205 kg of foreign-origin gold till 10 September this financial year, as smuggling thrives even in an age of extensive digital surveillance. The high value of gold and the wide price gap between legal and smuggled gold have revived the practice, undermining the government's effort to curb imports and save forex. Recent seizures have also exposed new routes, methods and facilities used by smugglers.
Explainer: Why gold smuggling is booming and seizures are growing
SummaryAfter India doubled import duties on gold earlier this year, duty-evaded gold has become far cheaper in comparison. As a precious metal, even a tiny amount of gold earns a fortune for the smuggler.
Gold smuggling networks have come back to life in the few months since the import duty hike in May, triggering a rash of seizures by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI). The agency seized around 205 kg of foreign-origin gold till 10 September this financial year, as smuggling thrives even in an age of extensive digital surveillance. The high value of gold and the wide price gap between legal and smuggled gold have revived the practice, undermining the government's effort to curb imports and save forex. Recent seizures have also exposed new routes, methods and facilities used by smugglers.
About the Author
Dhirendra Kumar is a seasoned policy reporter with about 20 years of experience in deep, on-ground reporting across key economic and governance sectors. His work spans finance, public expenditure, disinvestment, public sector enterprises, textiles, trade, consumer affairs, and agriculture, with a strong focus on uncovering structural policy shifts and their real-world impact.<br><br>Kumar has been awarded the Chaudhary Charan Singh Award for Excellence in Journalism in Agricultural Research and Development, recognising his contribution to reporting on critical issues in the farm sector. He has also been a recipient of a fellowship in international trade from the National Press Foundation, which has further strengthened his coverage of global trade dynamics and their implications for India.<br><br>Kumar is known for breaking complex policy developments into clear, accessible stories. His reporting focuses on uncovering under-reported trends, explaining policy shifts, and helping readers stay informed about developments that shape India’s economic landscape.