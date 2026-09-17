Explainer: Why gold smuggling is booming and seizures are growing

Why does gold smuggling continue?

As a precious metal, even a tiny amount of gold earns a fortune for the smuggler. Its value-to-weight ratio also allows smugglers to conceal significant quantities in luggage, clothing, vehicle parts and machinery. After India doubled import duties on gold earlier this year, duty-evaded gold has become far cheaper in comparison. In May, the finance ministry raised the total import duty on gold, silver and platinum from 9.18% to 18.4. 5%, attempting to curb imports, save forex and protect its current account. At the time, the Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council had warned that steep duties could revive smuggling. “The duty was earlier reduced to curb smuggling. With the higher duty now, all security agencies will have to remain alert as such activities may increase,” its chairman Kirit Bhansali had said.