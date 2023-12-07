Gold to Take Hit if U.S. Economy Has Soft Landing, But Risks Remain, WGC Says
SummaryGold prices are likely to take a hit if the U.S. economy achieves a so-called soft landing in 2024 and avoids a recession, despite rising inflation and interest rates this year, according to the World Gold Council.
Gold prices are likely to take a hit if the U.S. economy achieves a so-called soft landing in 2024 and avoids a recession, despite rising inflation and interest rates this year, according to the World Gold Council.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more