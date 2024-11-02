Dubai ‘Soudirella’ shares daily life of ‘strict rules’ with millionaire husband, netizens say ’golden cage’

Dubai woman named Soudi Al Nadak, who is famous for her extravagant lifestyle, took to social media platform Instagram to share her experience of living as a wife of a millionaire. Declaring the rules laid by her millionaire husband, the 26-year-old social media sensation unveils a few of her husband's specific preferences.

The British-born woman first met millionaire Jamal Al Nadak eight years ago at the University of Dubai, where both were students. In 2019, they got engaged and in the following year they tied the knot.

“You can call me Soudirella because I’m his princess,” the caption to the viral video that has been making the rounds states. The woman who claims to be ‘Number 1 couple influencer of the year UAE’ on his Instagram account, in a post said that she is supposed to match her bags with her shoes always, as required by her husband. She revealed that she is financially dependent on her husband as she isn't allowed to work, and her husband takes care of all her expenses.

The Tiktokker further states that she never cooks as they dine out daily. Another alarming requirement that she must obey relates to her hair and makeup, both of which must be professionally done every day. Among the rules, she also has to avoid having male friends. The clip closes with the rule that she must not have male friends.

The Dubai influencer shared the video a few days back, which has since then accumulated more than 57,000 likes and 5.74 lakh views. Social media was sceptical of the Dubai vlogger's post and furious about how one could compromise their freedom for luxury.

Netizens strongly reacted to these “strict relationship rules” as one user said, “Sounds like a golden cage.” Another user wrote,"We know, your Husband is controlling, doesn't trust you and doesn't want you to live a fulfilling life."