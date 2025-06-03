Golden Dome Missile Shield Project: Trump seeks Japan’s help in developing $175 billion defense plan — Report

US President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba discussed potential collaboration on missile defense technology during a recent phone call, with a focus on the development of Trump’s proposed Golden Dome missile shield, the Nikkei reported.

Advertisement

According to the report, Japan is expected to partner with the United States on systems aimed at detecting and intercepting missile threats. The Golden Dome project, a $175 billion initiative announced by Trump earlier this year, is designed to establish a vast satellite-based defense shield capable of countering threats from countries like China and Russia.

Nikkei, citing unnamed sources, said Tokyo’s involvement could also be strategically leveraged in ongoing trade talks, possibly helping Japan secure relief from US tariffs.

While the specifics of Japan’s role have not been officially confirmed, Trump’s administration is slated for completion by the end of Trump’s second term in 2029.

Trump taps Space Force General to lead $175B ‘Golden Dome’ missile shield Trump on May 20 announced the design selection for the Golden Dome missile defense shield, a $175 billion initiative aimed at countering missile threats from adversaries such as China and Russia. Trump also named US Space Force General Michael Guetlein as the lead program manager for the project.

Advertisement

“This is about protecting our homeland,” Trump said during a White House press conference.

Massive satellite network planned First ordered in January, the Golden Dome project envisions a vast constellation of surveillance and interceptor satellites — potentially numbering in the hundreds — designed to detect, track, and destroy enemy missiles shortly after launch. The system is inspired by Israel’s Iron Dome, but Trump said the Golden Dome would be “far more extensive,” covering threats across multiple continents and domains.

Completion target: January 2029 The president said he expects the Golden Dome to be fully operational by the end of his term in January 2029. The announcement marks the Pentagon’s formal launch of procurement and testing efforts to assemble the necessary systems, sensors, and weapons infrastructure.

Advertisement