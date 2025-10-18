Golden Quadrilateral 2.0: New expressway grid to redraw India’s economic map
Summary
India is planning a sequel to the Golden Quadrilateral—an ambitious network of high-speed expressways linking major economic centres. The new grid aims to ease congestion, cut logistics costs, and boost connectivity as part of the government’s Vision 2047 infrastructure push.
The Union government is planning a sequel to the Golden Quadrilateral network of national highways, introducing high-speed expressways linking India’s major economic centres, two officials said.
