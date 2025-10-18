Golden Quadrilateral 2.0: New expressway grid to redraw India’s economic map

Highlighting the need for new high-speed expressways across the country, Kuljit Singh, partner and national infrastructure leader, EY India, noted that the average speed of vehicles in India tends to be slow as existing highways are exposed to local traffic, congestion, and design constraints. “The Golden Quadrilateral of normal highways was initiated in the early 2000’s, and, hence, due to increase in traffic over the years there is a need to have new highways."