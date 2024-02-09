Goldman Is Facing CFTC Probe Over Fees Charged for Futures Trading
A top US financial regulator has opened an investigation into whether Goldman Sachs Group Inc. improperly charged fees to execute some of its clients’ futures trades, the latest regulatory headache for the bank.
(Bloomberg) -- A top US financial regulator has opened an investigation into whether Goldman Sachs Group Inc. improperly charged fees to execute some of its clients’ futures trades, the latest regulatory headache for the bank.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message