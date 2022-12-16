Goldman Sachs to eliminate as many as 4,000 jobs1 min read . Updated: 16 Dec 2022, 07:29 PM IST
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. may eliminate as many as 4,000 employees and the managers have been asked to identify potential cost-reduction targets
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. may eliminate as many as 4,000 employees and the managers have been asked to identify potential cost-reduction targets
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. may eliminate as many as 4,000 employees, according to a person familiar with the matter. Top managers have been asked to identify potential cost-reduction targets, and no final job-cut number has been determined, the person said, asking not to be identified discussing internal deliberations.