Goldman Sachs Wants Out of Consumer Lending. Employees Say It Can’t Happen Fast Enough.

The bank has been shrinking its Main Street loans, but it still has the Apple credit card and other products.

When Goldman Sachs and Apple launched their joint savings account in April, Goldman held a town hall at its headquarters, where bank executives talked it up. One executive had a different message shortly afterward. “We should have never done this f—ing thing," the Goldman partner told colleagues. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Many Goldman employees agree, and the bank has reversed course on its ill-fated foray into consumer lending. On Tuesday, when Goldman reports earnings, one big question will be how quickly the retreat is proceeding.

Goldman is selling GreenSky at a steep loss, after buying it just last year. The bank has already sold most of its portfolio of personal loans. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Some senior executives at Goldman want out of what remains of consumer lending—namely, the Apple credit card and other Apple products, and the General Motors credit card, according to people familiar with the matter. No decision has been made. Goldman has held conversations with American Express, The Wall Street Journal previously reported.

If Goldman can ditch all those products, it will effectively spell the end of the Goldman consumer-lending experiment.

Tuesday’s earnings report will be an important measuring stick. Analysts expect profit to be down sharply. Investors expect assurance from CEO David Solomon that the bank is again focused on its core Wall Street businesses. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Inside the bank, partners complain that the consumer-lending business has been more trouble than it was worth, and they blame Solomon for Goldman’s expansion in the space. The unit that includes credit cards and GreenSky has lost billions of dollars. Regulators are circling the card business. Many top executives in the consumer-lending businesses have left or moved to other units.

For example, Goldman partner Liz Martin, who has been heading up the bank’s partnerships with Apple and GM, is in the process of leaving that position and moving to a different part of the bank, according to people familiar with the matter.

Off-loading the consumer products to Amex isn’t a sure thing. Amex has taken issue with the Apple credit card’s loss rates and other issues that Goldman has been trying to address, according to people familiar with the matter. The network on the card is currently Mastercard—another turnoff for some Amex executives. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Goldman employees working on the Apple partnership have floated other options, including letting Apple take over a bigger piece of the partnership, according to people familiar with the matter. For example, one idea proposed that Apple could become the lender for new credit-card spending and issuance, with Goldman continuing to manage the existing loans. Those discussions haven’t reached high levels at either company, and Goldman senior executives say it isn’t an option under consideration.

The bank disclosed last year that the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is investigating Goldman’s “credit card account management practices," including how the bank resolves billing errors and refunds cardholders.

Privately, some Goldman executives blame Apple. Most card programs send out cardholders’ bills on a rolling basis throughout the month. Apple cardholders get their bill at the beginning of each month. That means Goldman customer-service employees get flooded early every month, making it hard for them to keep up. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Goldman has lobbied Apple to let the bank change the way customers are billed, but so far has been unsuccessful, according to people familiar with the matter.

Goldman has been moving employees from consumer lending to an internal effort named Project Blue, which is tasked with fixing regulatory issues, according to people familiar with the matter. The Federal Reserve has been probing Goldman’s broader consumer-lending business, the Journal reported this year.

Goldman in August hired Bill Johnson, a Citigroup credit-card veteran, to oversee credit-card partnerships and to make them profitable. Johnson has been asked to figure out by the end of the year how much Goldman can lower expenses for credit cards, according to people familiar with the matter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

If that isn’t possible to the degree that senior executives would like to see, or if it would require taking on additional credit-card programs to get to scale, Goldman will likely push forward with its efforts to sell its two card partnerships, with Apple and GM, the people said.

On the bank’s earnings call in July, Solomon said Goldman was working hard to improve the operation of the credit-card partnerships. “They definitely can operate better," he said.

The Apple savings account, meanwhile, has quickly attracted billions in deposits in the months since it was introduced—though not all Goldman executives are thrilled even about that. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Goldman had placed a cap on the amount of deposits it would accept for the Apple account, according to people familiar with the matter. It surpassed that figure within a few weeks. The bank increased the cap but is close to hitting it again.

Some bank executives worry that the high balances will make it harder for Goldman to separate from Apple. If the Apple partnership were to move to a different bank, and with it many billions of dollars in the savings accounts, Goldman could be forced to raise expensive last-minute funding. That is why few card issuers also offer savings accounts with their card partners.

Write to AnnaMaria Andriotis at annamaria.andriotis@wsj.com {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!