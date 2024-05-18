Goldman Sees Fear of Underperforming as Retail Returns

Traders are keeping a close eye on flows into equities from the retail crowd as stocks hover near record highs and meme stocks popped and then fizzled this week.

(Bloomberg) -- Traders are keeping a close eye on flows into equities from the retail crowd as stocks hover near record highs and meme stocks popped and then fizzled this week. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“I am starting to have conversations regarding FOMU, fear of materially underperforming, this week heading into a positive trading window for the ‘US 60/40 portfolio,’" Scott Rubner, global markets division managing director and tactical specialist at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., wrote in a note to clients Friday.

On Thursday, off-exchange volume, which shows the percentage of all US equities traded after the market close, reached 51.6%. That surpassed the prior peak of 50% in January 2021. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“As a reminder, households own 39% of the $78 trillion US equity market in cash equities and 65% inclusive of mutual funds and ETF’s," Rubner wrote. “I would generally be running a lower short portfolio in this tape."

The rise in retail interest in stocks coincides with the return of meme stocks and Keith Gill, the retail-trading icon who goes by the moniker “Roaring Kitty" and drove the original mania three years ago before disappearing from social media in June 2021.

On Sunday, Gill sent a cryptic post on the social media platform X and sparked a furious rally in two former meme stock darlings, GameStop Corp. and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. By Tuesday, GameStop was up 179% and AMC had gained 135%, and the whole market was talking about the return of the meme stock frenzy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Then from Wednesday to Friday, GameStop plunged 57% while AMC sank 36%, as traders unloaded their positions — although both stocks remained up significantly over the five sessions. Indeed, AMC had its best week since August 2022.

“The biggest equity owner, US civilian households, just chalked up a win vs. the bears," Rubner wrote. “Watch inflows into SPY and QQQ next week."

(Corrects firm’s name in second paragraph.) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!