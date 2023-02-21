Goldman sees Fed hiking by further 75 points on stronger growth
The prospects for the Fed returning to 50 basis-point moves has not been ruled out completely
The Federal Reserve will raise interest rates by a quarter-percentage point at its March, May and June meetings in response to a stronger economic expansion, according to Jan Hatzius at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
