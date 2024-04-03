Goldman Unit Buys Kennedy Lewis Stake in Private Credit Bet
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s Petershill unit agreed to acquire a minority stake in Kennedy Lewis Investment Management — yet another bet by Wall Street’s biggest firms in the continued growth of the market for private assets.
(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s Petershill unit agreed to acquire a minority stake in Kennedy Lewis Investment Management — yet another bet by Wall Street’s biggest firms in the continued growth of the market for private assets.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message