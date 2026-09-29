Goldy Brar on FBI 10 most wanted list; carries a $1 million bounty

Gangster Satinderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar was added to the FBI's list of Ten Most Wanted Fugitives on Monday. The agency has announced a $1 million reward for information leading to his arrest.
"Satinderjeet Singh is wanted for his alleged involvement in the Lawrence Bishnoi Organized Crime Group which is allegedly engaged in a variety of violent acts in Southern California, and across the United States and Canada," the FBI said.
The probe agency warned that Singh should be considered armed, dangerous and an escape risk.
According to profile records released by the bureau, Satinderjeet Singh was born in Punjab, India, and speaks both Punjabi and English. He is based in the United States and is the alleged leader of the Group in North America.
The FBI noted that the fugitive maintains active networks and operational ties across Sacramento and Fresno in California, as well as Canada, India, and Mexico.
The FBI said Singh is allegedly involved in assassinations of political and religious figures, shootings, murders, kidnappings, extortions, assaults, and the trafficking of narcotics and weapons.
On July 1, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Singh in the United States District Court, Central District of California, after he was charged with Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organisations (RICO) conspiracy; conspiracy to interfere and attempted interference with commerce by extortion; and conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.
Singh was among the fugitives identified following Operation Hardball, a years-long federal investigation into India-based transnational organised crime groups.
In July, US authorities announced charges against 37 defendants linked to three such groups.
According to the FBI, one of the indictments focused on the Bishnoi enterprise, with Singh allegedly serving as a leader of it. Investigators allege that Singh helped direct members and associates of the enterprise worldwide.
The FBI’s wanted bulletin lists multiple aliases for the fugitive, including "Goldy Brar," Satinderjeet Singh Brar, Satinder Jeet, and Satinder Jit Singh Brar.
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