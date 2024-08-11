Golf-Women golfers find inspiration as Games take hold

OLYMPICS-2024-GOLF/ (PIX):Olympics-Golf-Women golfers find inspiration as Games take hold

Reuters
Published11 Aug 2024, 12:23 AM IST
Golf-Women golfers find inspiration as Games take hold
Golf-Women golfers find inspiration as Games take hold

By Gus Trompiz

GUYANCOURT, France, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The medallists in the women's golf tournament at the Paris Games took inspiration from sporting greats and loved ones to achieve Olympic glory that increasingly resonates with the top players.

Like their male peers, who played a week earlier at Le Golf National south of Paris, the top names in women's golf felt the full Olympic experience for the first time after the sport's tentative return in Rio and a COVID-affected Tokyo event.

New Zealand's Lydia Ko won gold on Saturday, holding her nerve in a tense finish to complete her medal set at her final Games.

The 27-year-old said she took on board a phrase that U.S. gymnast Simone Biles coined in a documentary on her return to the Games in Paris: "I get to write my own ending."

"I kept telling myself that I wanted to be the one that was going to control my fate and the ending to this week," Ko said after her win.

Bronze medallist Lin Xiyu, who also calls herself Janet Lin, was helped by China's previous Olympic golf medallist, Feng Shanshan.

Anxious before leaving for Paris, Lin said she called Rio bronze medallist Feng, who cleared her mind by telling her to go for a medal.

"I feel like that conversation was really important to me, that just narrowed everything down," Lin said.

Esther Henseleit, whose silver was a first Olympic women's golf medal for Germany and Europe, was able to share her unexpected success with boyfriend and caddie Reece Philips, including when she waited to see if Ko would catch her clubhouse score.

The 60-strong field in the Paris women's golf event was treated to buoyant crowds like the men, with French players again roared on, particularly Celine Boutier after she grabbed the first-round lead.

The enthusiastic support drew parallels with the Solheim Cup, the Europe-U.S. team event in the women's game, but players said the atmosphere was unlike anything they had experienced.

The Paris Games also saw Colombia's Mariajo Uribe end her professional career, cheered on by compatriots for whom she said the Olympics mean more than golf. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:11 Aug 2024, 12:23 AM IST
HomeNewsGolf-Women golfers find inspiration as Games take hold

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    332.60
    03:57 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    9.9 (3.07%)

    Tata Steel

    151.80
    03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    1.3 (0.86%)

    Bharat Electronics

    301.95
    03:59 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    3.65 (1.22%)

    Tata Power

    417.80
    03:54 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    -0.2 (-0.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    NBCC India

    184.70
    03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    15.8 (9.35%)

    Godfrey Phillips India

    4,444.55
    03:29 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    315.9 (7.65%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia

    708.55
    03:55 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    50.1 (7.61%)

    Affle India

    1,596.75
    03:40 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    110.5 (7.43%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,847.00396.00
      Chennai
      70,847.00-365.00
      Delhi
      70,987.00675.00
      Kolkata
      71,892.001,303.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue