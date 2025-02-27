Perplexity AI’s Indian-origin CEO Aravind Srinivas on Thursday took a dig at Instagram, saying that it is “good for the world” to use his platform than use the Meta-owned app.

Srinivas’ comments come at a time when users on X are flagging a sudden rise of violent and not safe for work (NSFW) content in feeds, even when they activate the Sensitive Content Control mode.

Replying to a user’s post, who tagged him and shared a picture of his own average screen time on apps, Srinivas said that it is better to use Perplexity AI app than Instagram.

The screenshot that the user shared shows he had spent most time on the Perplexity AI app at 1 hour 43 minutes. Instagram came second, but the time spent on the app was significantly lesser at 50 minutes.

“@AravSrinivas how does it make u feel (sic),” the user asked.

“Good for the world for people to spend more time on perplexity than instagram (sic),” he said, sharing the post.

Perplexity AI is an AI search engine that uses large language models (LLMs) to answer queries using sources from the web.

Social media reacts The post has garnered significant buzz on social media, with users commenting that it is better to use anything other than Instagram.

“Good for the world for people to do almost anything other than spend time on Instagram,” a user said.

“Completely agree,” another added.

“I couldn't agree more, Aravind. People diving deeper into perplexity is a sign that we're moving beyond superficial engagements. It's a step towards meaningful interactions, and that's where the real magic happens,” a third user said.

What’s happening with Instagram? Scores of users on X on Thursday said Instagram is suddenly showing them violent and NSFW content, prompting some to wonder if it is a glitch or there is a change in the algorithm.

“Anyone else noticing this on Instagram? In the past few hours, my IG Reels feed has suddenly started showing violent or disturbing videos out of nowhere. feels random. Is anyone else experiencing this? Or is it just me? Wondering if it’s a glitch or some weird algorithm change,” a user said.